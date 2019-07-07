Brownsville Luisa Maria Olvera (Rios) 86, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 05, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.







Mrs. Olvera will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Reyes and Macaria Rios; her husband of sixty 67, Gilberto S. Olvera; her siblings, Reyes, Francisco, and Asuncion Rios.



Left to cherish her memory are, her children, Lucia (Jose) Resendez; Rosario (Elias) Zavala, Juana Campbell, Jesus G. Olvera, Manuel (Velma) Olvera, Sandra (Miguel) Nava, and Karen (Adolfo De Leon; sibilings, Ruben Rios Uribe, Manuela Cervantes, Eduviges Zavala, and Ramon Rios Uribe; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives.



Visitation will begin on Monday, July 8, 2019, at noon and will continue until 9 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Trevino Funeral Home. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic Church, 5409 Austin Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521. All services will conclude at the church.



Honored to be serving as Maria Luisa's pallbearers will be Roberto Olvera, Gilberto Olvera, Jesse R. Olvera, Ysael Olvera, Richard Zavala, Lionel Campbell, Jr., Mauricio Garcia, Miguel Nava, and Sebastian Nava.



You are invited to send your condolences to the family, sign the guestbook, and share your memories of Mrs. Olvera online at www.trevinofuneral.com



Arrangements are with Trevino Funeral Home, 1355 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78521, (956) 542-2583. Published in Brownsville Herald on July 7, 2019