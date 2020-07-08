* Magdalena Maria Garza Ortiz was born on January, 15, 1945 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. She entered into eternal rest on July 5, 2020 in Brownsville, TX.



Our Beloved mother had a bigger than life personality, She would always make sure to make time for everyone. She wasn't judgmental because she believed that everyone had a good side to them. Her arms and her door were always open to anyone who needed them. she was a fighter till the end and she made every attempt to enjoy every second with her grandkids and us. She loved to sing and say silly jokes and even when her life tried putting her down she bounced right back.



"Mamita linda nos as dejado con los corazones destrozados pero al mismo tiempo en paz porque tu ya no sufriras dolores ni tristezas. Asta pronto nuestra viejita chiflada, nuestra REINA" D.E.P.



She is preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe Garza, and Ma. Aurora Solis Garza; brothers Herminio Garza, and Gregorio Garza; sisters Tomasa Garza, Gloria Garza Ramirez, Berenice Garza Castillo, Francisca Garza Casas, and Ma. Guadalupe Garza Olvera.



Left to cherish her memories are her Husband Lazaro Ortiz; sister Martha Garza; Children Juan Ricardo Ortiz, Lazaro Ortiz Jr., Leyda, (Oscar) Torres, Janet (Carl James) Tauyan, Jasmine( Alejandro) Macias, Ma. Dolores Ortiz, And Gladys Esmeralda Ortiz; grandchildren, Oscar, Damian, Adrian, Ryan, Melanie, Nathan, Isabel, Laura, Pablo, Amanda, Ayden, Lily, Eli, and Elizabeth.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 09,2020 from 2pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm; Chapel Service will be held Thursday, July 10,2020 at 1PM in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Followed by a committal service at BuenaVista Burial Park.



