Harlingen - Magdalena Maria Hernandez (Carrasco) 82, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted wife, mother and grandmother entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen surrounded by her loving family. She was born in H. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on May 29, 1937. She was a member of the Spanish speaking Church of Christ located at 204 Mildred, Brownsville, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe G. Hernandez; brother Aurelio Carrasco; and her grandson Juan Jose "JJ" Hernandez. Left to cherish her memory are her children Beatriz (Salvador) Quintanilla, Guadalupe III (Irma) Hernandez, Noe Hernandez, Nelda Stansbury, Juan Jose Hernandez, Mary (Juan) Flores, Diana (Rodolfo) Guillen, and Irma (Rolando) Hinojosa; grandchildren Kassandra "Mona" Stevens, Amanda Hess, Roxanne, Kayla Stansbury, Jacklyn, Guadalupe Hernandez IV, Brenda Hernandez, Angelica "Angie" Hernandez, Gabriela Tabor, Gerardo Jr., Rosemary, Shannon Lozano, Shayna Nieto, Joshua, Jacob Torres, Sara Beth, Susan, Samantha Hinojosa, Karen Mata, and Judith Lynn Hinojosa; and 32 great grandchildren. Special thanks to friends and family and caring staff at VMBC-Harlingen for their prayer and support during our time of need. Visitation will be held today, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Chapel service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 13, 2019