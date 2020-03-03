Brownsville Herald Obituaries
Brownsville - María Ninfa Araujo Vega 71, of Brownsville, Texas, with profound sympathy and sensitiveness we would like to communicate the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. We invite our family and friends to accompany us in prayer for the eternal rest of her soul at 12:00 PM, today, March 03, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Brownsville, TX where a memorial service will be held. All services to conclude after her memorial service. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526. 956-350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
