* Maria Olga De Los Santos 90, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Brownsville, TX. She loved traveling and most of all the casino's. Maria is preceded in death by her loving husband Majin De Los Santos. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Angie Chapa, Araceli Hughes, Maria Olga De Los Santos Martinez, and Rosa Elia De Los Santos Cline, sons; Antonio De Los Santos, Erasmo De Los Santos, Guadalupe De Los Santos, Majin De Los Santos Jr., and Rogelio De Los Santos; 27 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Pallbearers; Rick Hughes, Jeff Cline, Erasmo De Los Santos, Guadalupe De Los Santos, Majin De Los Santos Jr., and Rogelio De Los Santos. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 p.m. till 10 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with a continue visitation at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 30, 2019