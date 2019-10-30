Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria De Los Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Olga De Los Santos


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Olga De Los Santos Obituary
* Maria Olga De Los Santos 90, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Brownsville, TX. She loved traveling and most of all the casino's. Maria is preceded in death by her loving husband Majin De Los Santos. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Angie Chapa, Araceli Hughes, Maria Olga De Los Santos Martinez, and Rosa Elia De Los Santos Cline, sons; Antonio De Los Santos, Erasmo De Los Santos, Guadalupe De Los Santos, Majin De Los Santos Jr., and Rogelio De Los Santos; 27 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Pallbearers; Rick Hughes, Jeff Cline, Erasmo De Los Santos, Guadalupe De Los Santos, Majin De Los Santos Jr., and Rogelio De Los Santos. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 p.m. till 10 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with a continue visitation at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now