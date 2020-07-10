* Maria Oralia Gomez Trevino passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 83 after a long, courageous battle with dementia. She was born August 13, 1936 in Brownsville, Texas to Jose and Isabel Gomez. Oralia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. Oralia had a passion for children and earned her teaching degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, Tx. She was an elementary school teacher for 32 years and taught in Port Isabel ISD and Brownsville ISD at Cromack Elementary. She always spoke of and thought so highly of all the children she taught over the years. She had such a remarkable, caring and giving personality but most of all she loved her family and instilled in us strong values that have served us well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Maria is preceded in death by her father Jose Gomez, mother Isbael Gomez, Sister Alicia DeAnda, and brother Jesus Gomez. She is survived by her brother Alberto Gomez, sister Ofelia Ramirez, sister Minerva Pena, daughter Yvette Trevino, daughter Michelle Trevino Baer, son Francisco Trevino, grandsons: Daniel Hain Trevino, Nathaniel Baer, Ethan Baer, granddaughters: Miranda Trevino Baer, Isabel Hain Trevino , Livia Hain Trevino, and Kierstin Baer. Serving as Pallbearers will be Francisco Trevino, Daniel Hain Trevino, Ricardo Gomez, Albert Gomez Jr., Javier Ramirez, and Jose DeAnda.



Visitation will begin Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Garden.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



