Maria Reyes Salinas


1928 - 2020
Maria Reyes Salinas Obituary
Port Isabel, TX Maria Reyes Salinas 91, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Brownsville, Texas.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas and continues from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, Texas.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church with burial to follow at Port Isabel City Cemetery.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, or sympathy cards to family of Maria Reyes Salinas at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory (956) 399-1331.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
