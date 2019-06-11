Brownsville - Maria Rosalinda Parra (Ceballos) 74, went home on Pentecost Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rosalinda was born on June 20, 1944 to Jose and Eva Ceballos. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jose and Raymundo Ceballos; sister Estela C. Maury and her husband Julio Castillo. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Gabriela (Kent) Seibel; sister Eva C. (David) Gonzalez; grandchildren Albert and Ana Seibel, and numerous nephews and nieces. She attended elementary school in Washington, D.C. and Maryland before settling in Brownsville, TX for the rest of her life. Throughout her life she was known for her active imagination, strong sense of service to others and entrepreneur spirit. After becoming a cosmetologist, she opened her beauty salon LeBeau. She then became certified to teach cosmetology and taught at Porter High School. From the day it opened, taking numerous students to Austin for state certificates. More recently she owned and operated Royal Villa Assisted Living Home, providing housing and care for numerous people throughout the years. Lastly but not least she loved to dance! She was a member of Vineyard Christian Fellowship where she enjoyed worshipping, being taught by Pastor James Odabashian and fellowshipping with others in attendance. Many thanks to all from Vineyard and everyone else who prayed and visited during this time of illness. The family appreciates your beautiful flowers, for she loved flowers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 12 noon to 3 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue at 5 PM to 9 PM at Vineyard Christian Fellowship with a church service at 7 PM. Visitation continues on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park at 2 PM. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary