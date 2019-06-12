|
Brownsville Maria S. Moreno 85, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 10, 2019. Maria was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and everyone that knew her loved her greatly. Mrs. Moreno was preceded in death by her son Jose Moreno; daughter Martha Catalina Tinajero; sisters Margarita Moreno and Carmen Gracia. She is survived by her children Ernestina(Hector) Garza; Maria Elena Olivares, Martha(Francisco) Gamez; Manuel(Raquel) Tinajero; Maria del Rosario (Antonio) Martinez; Cathy (Roberto) Garcia; Ruben Carlos Sierra; Lupita (Estevan) Cisneros; Maria Felix(Alan) Shears; 23 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; her sister, Bricia Hernandez and her brother, Jesus Moreno. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 12, 2019