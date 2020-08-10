Brownsville,Texas Maria T. Gonzalez Maria Teresa Gonzalez passed away August 6, 2020 at Valley Regional hospital in Brownsville, Texas. She was 71 years of age and was born in Lyford, Texas on June 11, 1949 and raised in Brownsville, Texas by Mariano Zepeda and Maria Del Carmen Luna.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Gonzalez, and her son, Mario Mariano Gonzalez Jr., and granddaughter, Amberly B. Gonzalez.



She is survived by her children; Maria C. Gonzalez Wilmer (Renee), Elizabeth Gonzalez Covarrubias (Refugio), Jose Luis Gonzalez (Brenda), Valentin Gonzalez, 16 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.



Ms. Gonzalez had a passion of playing bingo, she enjoyed gardening, caring for her roses, and loved the color red. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed by them.



Cremation services will be held immediately, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later service.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the professional guidance of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Boulevard, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566 (956) 254-2099.



