Maria Teresa "Terry" Lopez, age 65- loving mother, wife, grandmother and lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas passed suddenly on May 13, 2019 after heart complications at Valley Regional Medical Center.



Terry was married to Jose G. Lopez- a U.S. Marine veteran on March 20, 1971 who preceded her in death in October of 2014.



Terry was born in Brownsville, Texas to Dudley Michel and Aida E. Cavazos on October 8, 1953. She grew up as an only child and was raised by her mother Miss Aida Cavazos and her loving grandmother Maria Dubois. Terry grew up taking trips to Louisiana as a young girl and loved talking about Louisiana cuisine. Growing up- she learned how to cook Mexican cuisine from her grandmother and the kitchen was her domain. She knew how to cook everything with nothing but love. It was very rare that her family missed one of her awesome meals. Terry was also fond of dancing and watching her novelas which kept her young at heart.



Terry spent twelve years working for the Brownsville Independent school district and a decade working for the University of Texas at Brownsville. She was a servant at heart- as a proud cafeteria worker with the little ones and as a secretary with the older ones. Nonetheless she was a loving and supportive mother, wife, and grandmother. She was always able to spread her time and attention to family as well as her to her work.



Terry is survived by her son Jaime and wife Maria Teresa of Brownsville, Texas and son Jose and wife Cindy of Alexandria, Virginia. She is also survived by her four grandchildren- Vanessa, Cristian, Luke, Leo, and her mother Aida E. Cavazos. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Maria Dubois, husband Jose G. Lopez and only daughter Laura Stella Lopez.



The Lopez-Perez-Marquina family would like to thank all of the family and friends who knew Terry for their support and prayers. "We Love You and We Will Miss You Mom!" May her spirit be at peace as she goes home to rest with our Lord and Savior. Amen.



Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on May 18, 2019 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. with Deacon George Terrazas officiating.



Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and leave a condolence message for Terry's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary