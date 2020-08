Maria 88 , Teresa of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Touchet, Visitation will be held from 9 am to 11 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Chapel Service will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn followed by a burial at 2 pm at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn of Brownsville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store