Brownsville, Tx.- Mario Alberto De Leon entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, the 1st of July 2020 in Brownsville, Texas at the age of fifty-eight.
Mario was not only a loving husband and father, but a dedicated member of the Brownsville community. Mario worked with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board as a Communications Department Supervisor until his retirement after twenty-seven years. He later worked for H&R Block as a Tax Preparer, and was also a former Boys & Girls Club Event Coordinator. His favorite pastimes included coaching little league, umpiring baseball and softball games, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his friends, family, nieces, and nephews. He would perform favors whenever he could, never for personal gain but out of his commitment to others. He was a kind-hearted, selfless, and lovable gentleman who will be missed dearly by all of those fortunate enough to have known him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Candelario Valentin De Leon and Dora Alicia Turner De Leon, and by his father and mother-in-law, Anastacio Pardo and Dolores C. Pardo.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Margarita Pardo De Leon; their children: daughter, Audrey Nicole De Leon, and son, Christopher Eric De Leon; and their faithful canine companion, Banana; and his sisters Mary Turner, Mary Lou Yeomans (Villarreal), Felipa De Leon, Rosalva De Leon, and Jessica De Leon.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memories of Mario may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com
