Brownsville - Mario Ruben Villarreal Sr. 90, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his son Mario Ruben Villarreal Jr.; brother Faustino Villarreal Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Angeles Villarreal; children Anna Villarreal (Marcos) Ricoy, Mary Alice (Jim) Scott, son/grandson Ricky (Vanessa) Villarreal; daughter in law Denise Villarreal; siblings Licha (Bob) Meehan, Dolores (Eduardo) Stein, Servando (Rachel) Villarreal; grandchildren Monica Galvan, Felicia Ann Guerra, Damian (Christine) Galvan, Layla (Ruben) Trevino, Mario Ruben (Roxy) Villarreal III, and Mark Villarreal and his beloved dog Murphy. The family would like to thank Safe Haven Hospice, Dr. Victor Villarreal, caregivers Emily Bustamante, Delia Franco, and his nurse Juan Segura and therapist Carlos Garza. Memorial mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church. Inurnment of ashes will be private. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 8, 2019