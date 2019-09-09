Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Ruben Villarreal Sr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Ruben Villarreal Sr. Obituary
Brownsville - Mario Ruben Villarreal Sr. of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his son Mario Ruben Villarreal Jr.; brother Faustino Villarreal Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Angeles Villarreal; children Anna Villarreal (Marcos) Ricoy, Mary Alice (Jim) Scott, son/grandson Ricky (Vanessa) Villarreal; daughter in law Denise Villarreal; siblings Licha (Bob) Meehan, Dolores (Eduardo) Stein, Servando (Rachel) Villarreal; grandchildren Monica Galvan, Felicia Ann Guerra, Damian (Christine) Galvan, Layla (Ruben) Trevino, Mario Ruben (Roxy) Villarreal III, and Mark Villarreal and his beloved dog Murphy. The family would like to thank Safe Haven Hospice, Dr. Victor Villarreal, caregivers Emily Bustamante, Delia Franco, and his nurse Juan Segura and therapist Carlos Garza. Memorial mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church. Inurnment of ashes will be private. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now