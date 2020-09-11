1/1
Rev. Marisela Morales Garcia
1944 - 2020
Brownsville - Rev. Marisela Morales Garcia was born in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico on June 14, 1944. Her parents were Jose Elias Garcia and Dolores Elena Garcia Morales. She was raised by her Grandparents and her aunt Hermila Morales. She attended school both in Mexico and Sacred Heart Academy in Del Rio. She graduated from Texas Woman's University. She worked at McKinney Job Corps Center as a counselor, and at the Texas Rehabilitation Commission, where she was recognized as Employee of the Year. She later graduated from Austin Presbytery Seminary with a master's degree in divinity. She pastored churches in Lockhart and San Angelo Texas. After retirement she did Pulpit Supply in Presbyterian churches in the Rio Grande Valley including those in McAllen, Harlingen, San Benito and San Pablo Presbyterian church in Brownsville. Marisela enjoyed doing volunteer work in various organizations such as Friendship of Women. She was also selected to participate in the Leadership Texas program. She was a member of the First Presbyterian church of Brownsville, where she served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and was a member of the choir. Marisela loved life and enjoyed all types of sports such as fishing, golfing, racquetball, and bowling. In fact, right now she's probably doing some serious fishing with the Lord. She loved the Spurs and rooted for the Cowboys and the Aggies. Marisela is survived by her sisters: Gilma Idalia Fernandez, Mayra Luz Fernandez, Gloria and Jorge Luis Castro, Rosa Elena Fernandez and Laura Fritche and her aunt Maria Otila Morales. She is also survived by her adopted family; Rebecca & Virginia Perez, Margo and Baldemar Balboa, Leo & Joann Perez, Pam and Mario Flores, Mike and Dee Perez, her adopted aunt and friends Reverend Teresa Pena, cousin Miroslava Villarreal, Elizabeth Villarreal, Landin, and Grindelia Sotomayor. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She also left behind "The dirty dozen", her dog Toto, and two cats. Visitation will be held on Friday Sept 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A prayer service led by Reverend Teresa Pena will be held at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Brownsville. (956) 350-8485

Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
Memories & Condolences
