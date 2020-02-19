|
|
Brownsville, TX - Annabel Mary Mireles 68, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Mary was born to Alejandro Gonzalez and Albertina De La Garza in Brownsville, Texas. She was a retired teacher with Brownsville Independent School District. Besides being a dog lover; she enjoyed family and friends and especially her homestead at the Arroyo City. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband Sostenes Mireles; their children; Sostenes Mireles II and his wife Karina, Tina Gloria Mireles. Also, to treasure many memories are her siblings; Juan de Dios Gonzalez, Albertina Lester; grandchildren Sofia Mireles, Alek Mireles, Anissi Mireles and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Tina Ruiz in the South Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home. There is a funeral service scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at New Harvest Ministries located at 2150 Dr. Hugh Emerson Road, Brownsville, TX 78526 (on Alton Gloor). Rite of committal will follow at Brownsville City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020