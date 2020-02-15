|
|
* Mary Bee Velten 87, entered into eternal rest Thursday February 13, 2020 at Sunshine Haven. She is preceded in death by her husband Shirley Dean Velten, son Robert Dean Velten and Parents: John G. Wallenburg and Etta Lynch.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter and her husband, Lin V. Richey and Johnny L. Richey: son John. W. Velten and wife Irma P. Velten.
Visitiations will be held Sunday February 16, 2020 from 1pm-5pm, visitation to continue Monday February 17, 2020 from 8am-10:30am, with a graveside service at 11am. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 15, 2020