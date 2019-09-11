|
BROWNSVILLE Crigler Mary Hicks of Brownsville, Texas died on Friday, the 6th of September 2019 at The Hamilton House in San Benito, Texas. She was born on the 13th of November 1925. She was ninety-three years old.
Born in Brownsville, she was a member of a founding pioneer family, whose roots reached back into the 1800s six generations ago. She graduated from Brownsville High School, class of 1943. Anything intellectually stimulating or challenging, she prized. In fact, she was a past president for The Learner's Club, which was the first women's club in Brownsville.
Mary was also an accomplished musician, with a fine soprano voice. She sang at many weddings and receptions, inheriting her wonderful voice from her mother.
Mary was a well-traveled military wife, having lived in Japan with her first husband, Bert Hayes, where he was stationed at an Air Force Base near Tokyo. Her second husband, Benjamin O. Hicks, was stationed with the Navy in Hawaii. The customs and traditions of the far-flung places she had lived intrigued her all her life and were reflected in the furniture and artifacts that she had in her home.
After Ben's retirement from the Navy, they moved back to Brownsville to be close to relatives. She got a job at the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber proclaimed her a don't pass-up feature for history buffs because she was a part of a six-generation Valley family.
After Ben's death, Mary was diagnosed with cancer and beating all odds, she lived over four more decades. Her doctor, Todd Shenkenberg said that her positive attitude was a factor in her healing.
Her finest characteristic was her compassion and care of people who had problems in life. She was always one to lend a hand, her talents, her financial resources, her home and her table to try to make life better for others. Her loving attention extended to her family of cats and dogs.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, Glen H. Crigler and Mary Bertha Hicks Crigler; her maternal grandparents, Oliver Impey Hicks and Bertha Weichsel Hicks; and by her husbands, Bert Hayes and Benjamin O. Hicks. She is survived by her stepson Van E. Hicks of Chicago; cousin Peggy (Bob) Schweikhardt of Spring, Texas; and cousin Edgar Hicks (Gloria) of New Orleans (originally from Raceland, Louisiana).
She was also related to the Brownes, Winans, Combes, Hicks, Seabury (B. O. Hick's grandfather), Impeys, Stephen Powers, Landrums, Quinones, Rentfros, Viviers, Wagners, and Wells families, early pioneers in Brownsville. Members of all six generations of her family are buried in the Old City Cemetery.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff at The Hamilton Home in San Benito for providing amazing, loving care by Alma Ybarra and staff. They would also like to thank Calidad Home Health for assisting in her care.
In lieu of flowers for the funeral, donations could be made to Texas Pet Rescue, 5215 Austin Road, Brownsville, Texas 78521, (956) 641-3844, to honor Mary's love of her cats and dogs.
A rosary will be recited at twelve noon tomorrow, Thursday, the 12th of September 2019 within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at Buena Vista Burial Park, by her parents.
