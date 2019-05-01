Brownsville- Mary Crist went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of eighty-eight.



Mary, as she was known as, was born to Nomecio and Maria Mesa in Bostonia, California in 1931. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed not only by her family and friends but by all those fortunate enough to have known her.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Herman Crist and is survived by her children Bonnie Tadlock, Linda Camp (Cameron), Herman Crist III (Rachel), Cherie Gonzalez (Memoe), Douglas Crist and Christopher Crist (April). Also, to treasure many memories are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and extended family members.



Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. A funeral mass is scheduled 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, May 3rd,2019. Services will conclude; to respect her wishes, cremation will follow.



Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and leave a condolence message for Mary's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary