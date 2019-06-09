Resources More Obituaries for MARY MCFETRIDGE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY HARPER BELCHER MCFETRIDGE

Mary McFetridge happily rejoined her husband Chuck this April. He preceded her in death by 20 years; they were married 53 years. Her 95 years were filled with adventure. During World War II she was a greeting hostess at the Pan American terminal in San Francisco welcoming dignitaries arriving on the Trans-Pacific Clipper. Later, she attended Brenau College in Georgia where she was a debutant and beauty contest winner.



After the war she married Charles D McFetridge, a recently discharged Air Corps Captain. They moved to the Valley and lived there for the rest of their lives. In 1957 Mary and Chuck opened Mac's Toys on Elizabeth Street in Brownsville. Over the next 25 years Mac's expanded, opening stores in Harlingen, Pharr, McAllen and Laredo; employing almost 60 people. The children of south Texas and northern Mexico rejoiced in the happiness found in those Aladdin's Caves of toys, games, dolls, trains, bicycles and hobbies. Mary was the financial manager and worked alongside Chuck the entire time. After the stores closed in 1982, they managed rental properties in Brownsville, a job that Mary only gave up when she was 90 years old and moved the Sugar Land.



Mary and Chuck traveled the world, visiting over 100 countries. From a hot air balloon ride over the Serengeti plain to riding elephants in Nepal, they filled their lives and the lives of their two sons, five granddaughters and a great-granddaughter and great-grandson with excitement and wonder. As one of the granddaughters said, "Whenever grandma and grandpa were around there was going to be a lot of pixie dust in the air!"



In addition to their own family, they supported orphans in Nepal and Indonesia and assisted others locally. Forever generous, a few years ago Mary received an unexpected tax refund of $900 and spontaneously distributed it among the poor in Brownsville.



Mary is survived by her two sons, Charles D (Don) McFetridge and his wife Punk, and Robert M (Bob) McFetridge. She was a role model for her five granddaughters, Adriane (husband Bobby Barnett), Kristin, Elizka, Kiva and Siena all of whom have become strong, proud, very well educated and independent ladies. Her great-granddaughter Guinevere Barnett and great-grandson Nick Barnett are attending college. Step-grandson David Roerig practices law in McAllen.



Mary and Chuck loved to dance. Chuck always said, "They may get the glass slipper back, but once you have danced at the ball, they can't take that away from you." We know they are dancing now….