BROWNSVILLE, TX Mary Lou Douglas , a descendant of the Solitaire and Rousset pioneering families and lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas, born on Christmas Day in 1936, entered into the glory of her eternal life on Friday, the 29th of November 2019. She was eighty-two years of age.
Mary Lou was a strong, firm, and loving individual who was entirely devoted to her family. Alongside her late husband, Kenneth, they established Southmost Aviation in Brownsville, Texas, until she retired as President of the company. It continues as a family owned business today, operated and managed by her sons. She was a faithful member of the Church of the Advent, Episcopal for numerous years, and a longtime member of the Elks Lodge of Brownsville. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening in her yard and in her later years, dancing. She will always be remembered as a proud contributor to the aviation history of Brownsville, a caring friend to many, and most of all, a loving mother.
Her beloved husband, Kenneth Ferrell Douglas; her parents, Alberto and Iola (Rousset) Solitaire; and two brothers, preceded her in death.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons Ben F. Douglas (Yvette), Jon K. Douglas (Monica), Ken L. Douglas (Michelle), Jeffery A. Douglas (Monica), and David L. Douglas (Jessica); her sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild all of whom she loved so much; as well as her siblings Irma Solitaire, Arnulfo Solitaire, and Minerva Rodriguez; and numerous extended loving family members.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, the 6th of December 2019 between the hours of five o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Sunday, the 8th of December 2019 at one o'clock in the afternoon, at the Church of the Advent, Episcopal, located at 104 W. Elizabeth Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. All services will conclude at the church.
Memories of Mary Lou may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 4, 2019