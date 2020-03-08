|
BROWNSVILLE - Mary Rose Tarrant , age 91, was born to Andrew and Mary Pfieffer in Terre Haute, Indiana and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 03, 2020.
Mary Rose was an accomplished gardener, specializing in roses, seamstress, cook, cake decorator, and she also enjoyed both picture and crossword puzzles. A special hobby that provided hours of enjoyment for her was making beaded Christmas Ornaments. She was active in the Lioness Club in Terre Haute and in Brownsville and was recognized with a life membership in the Texas Lion's Camp for Crippled Children in 1984. She worked on many projects with the Carmelite Sisters in Terre Haute. Mary Rose worked with her husband in their residential and commercial flooring business in Indiana and home building business here.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; and youngest son, Michael.
She is survived by her sons William (Beth) of Santa Claus, Indiana, Richard (Mary Anne), and daughter Susan of Brownsville; grandsons Andrew, Patrick, Lee, and Mark; and great-grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church at 1914 Barnard Road in Brownsville, Texas on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Memories of Mary Rose may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 8, 2020