Matthew Zebrowski
1946 - 2020
Kerrville, TX Matthew Zebrowski Matthew Zebrowski, 74, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on July 2, 2020 in San Antonio. A private internment was held. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date when circumstances permit.

Matt, as he was known to all, was born in Bayonne, New Jersey to Chester and Jean Zebrowski. He graduated from Marist High School in Bayonne and from Rutgers University Newark College of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1967. He married the love of his life Patricia Lane on December 30, 1971 and they had one son, Joseph.

Matt was an accomplished businessman whose advice was sought from all who met him. He was a self-made entrepreneur with successful investments in both commodities and real estate, spanning decades. Over the past few years, he turned a lifetime of enjoying fine wine into a second career by working at 4.0 Cellars in Fredericksburg, Texas and sharing his knowledge of all things related to wine. In addition to his professional achievements, he enjoyed giving back and volunteering his time. He was a distinguished President of the Sparta Kiwanis and served on the board of directors for St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville, Texas. Matt received numerous awards for his community service and in the process touched many lives with his larger-than-life personality and care for those around him.

Matt is preceded in death by his parents and wife Patricia. He is survived by his son Joseph (Kayla), and his sister Virginia (Jack) Komar, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Joey. Your father was a wonderful, generous and kind man. We are so sorry for your loss. Ellen & George & Catherine & Daniel Stone
Ellen Stone
Friend
July 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to Joey. I knew the Zebrowski family when they lived in Rancho Viejo, Texas. We attended the same church and often got together for dinner.

Rose Guajardo
Rose G
Friend
July 6, 2020
We are very saddened to hear this awful news of Matt's untimely passing. We have been friends with Matt for well over 40 years. He was a kind, gentle and generous man. All of Matt's qualities live on in his wonderful son Joey. R.I.P. Matt. -Ed & Kathie Maske, Sparta, NJ
Edward & Kathleen Maske
Friend
