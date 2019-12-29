Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Givers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Viola Givers


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Viola Givers Obituary
Brownsville, TX Maxine Viola Givers lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas entered into eternal rest at her residence on Christmas Day, Wednesday the 25th of December 2019. She was ninety-seven years old.

Maxine was a resident of Brownsville, Texas for over eighty years. Alongside her late husband, Charles, they owned and operated Economy Furniture Company for numerous years. Although Maxine had a late start in life at learning how to play golf, she became a well-known avid golfer within the Brownsville Country Club, successfully winning the Woman's Golf Championship fifteen years in a row. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, independent woman, who cared for the less fortunate and helped those in need.

Her husband, Charles P. Givers; sisters, Opal E. Stroman and her husband Kerman and Charlsie Gillin; brothers, Delbert Musgrove and his wife Gwen and Clifford Musgrove, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her nephews Wayne Stroman (Kathy), Glenn Stroman (Marty), Robert Gene Stroman (Judy +), and Jack Gillin (Cindy); and extended family members.

Visiting hour will be held tomorrow, Monday, the 30th of December 2019 from one o'clock to two o'clock in the afternoon, with a chapel service to begin promptly at two o'clock within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.

Memories of Maxine may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now