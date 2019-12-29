|
|
Brownsville, TX Maxine Viola Givers lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas entered into eternal rest at her residence on Christmas Day, Wednesday the 25th of December 2019. She was ninety-seven years old.
Maxine was a resident of Brownsville, Texas for over eighty years. Alongside her late husband, Charles, they owned and operated Economy Furniture Company for numerous years. Although Maxine had a late start in life at learning how to play golf, she became a well-known avid golfer within the Brownsville Country Club, successfully winning the Woman's Golf Championship fifteen years in a row. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, independent woman, who cared for the less fortunate and helped those in need.
Her husband, Charles P. Givers; sisters, Opal E. Stroman and her husband Kerman and Charlsie Gillin; brothers, Delbert Musgrove and his wife Gwen and Clifford Musgrove, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her nephews Wayne Stroman (Kathy), Glenn Stroman (Marty), Robert Gene Stroman (Judy +), and Jack Gillin (Cindy); and extended family members.
Visiting hour will be held tomorrow, Monday, the 30th of December 2019 from one o'clock to two o'clock in the afternoon, with a chapel service to begin promptly at two o'clock within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Memories of Maxine may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 29, 2019