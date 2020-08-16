1/1
Merced T. Pena
1938 - 2020
* Merced T. Pena 81, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020.

On behalf of the Pena family we want to express our thank you for all the thoughts and prayers on the loss of our beloved mother.

Merced is preceded in death by her parents Severo Trevino and Sabas Cortez.

She is survived by her daughter Diana P. (Fred) Orosco, son David Pena Jr., daughter Cynthia (Martin) Urrutia, son Isaac (Amy) Pena, 6 grandchildren: Monica Marie Lesch, Carissa Dee Horalek, David Nicholas Pena, Kathlyn Flores, Martin Alejandro Urrutia, Aiden Pena, and Jesse Gibson, and great granddaughter Amelia Katherine Lesch.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
