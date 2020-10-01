1/1
Mercer Euree "Mickey" Fordham
1940 - 2020
San Benito Euree "Mickey" Mercer Fordham Mercer Euree "Mickey" Fordham, aged 80, of San Benito, TX went to be with his Lord on September 22, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen. He was born March 9, 1940 in Dublin, GA., the middle child of seven born to the late Safo Douglas and Edna Pauleen (Francis) Fordham. He grew up on a farm near Cadwell, GA. until he was fourteen and his parents moved him and his younger brothers to Jacksonville, FL., where he attended Landon High School. He lived and worked in Jacksonville most of his adult life. It was there that he was blessed with the births of his four older children: Robbie, Cathlaine, Debbie and Robert.

Mickey worked as a Boilermaker at the Navy shipyard in Mayport, FL for much of his career. He later worked for Intercontinental Marine Repairs out of Houston TX. where he traveled to many other shipyards throughout the United States and abroad, one of the last being AmFELS in Brownsville, TX. It was there in 1992 that he met Jane Rush and decided to make Brownsville his new home and Jane his wife. He would once again become a father to another daughter, Carol Anne, in 1994 which prompted him to take early retirement and become a stay at home dad.

Mickey was a loving and caring Christian man who always put his faith and family first in his life. Being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather was what he was proudest of. He had a truly kind soul and loved to laugh and joke around with his family, friends and even strangers at the grocery store. He was a member of First Christian Church San Benito and enjoyed volunteering his time to care for the church's property until he was no longer physically able to.

Mickey is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robbie Mercer Fordham; and brothers, Russell Carrell Fordham, Bobby Edward Fordham and Jimmy Tyrone Fordham. He leaves behind to forever cherish his memory his wife, Jane Fordham; four children- Cathlaine Fordham, Debbie Fordham and Robert Fordham of Jacksonville, FL, and Carol Anne Fordham and husband Guillermo Cuevas of Mesa, AZ; "adopted" daughter Karla Adame of Brownsville, TX; sister, Willajean Fellows of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Larry Joe (Martha) Fordham of El Paso, TX, and Johnny Lee (Brenda) Fordham of Tifton, GA.; eight grandchildren - John Padgett, Christine Capstraw, Robbie Fordham Jr, Stacy Irish, Angel Irish and Kymani Fordham of Jacksonville, FL, Ashley Pugh of Winterville, GA, and Casey Fordham of Austin, TX. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 2nd from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, TX. A Graveside service officiated by Pastor Rod Hendrix of FCC San Benito will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2:00 pm at Mont Meta Memorial Park, San Benito, TX.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
