Harlingen, Texas Fred Michael "Mike" Mattar On Monday morning, July 8, 2019, Michael Fred Mattar left his temporary earthly home in Harlingen, Texas and moved to his long awaited Heavenly home to be with Jesus Christ- his brother, best friend and Savior.



Mike was born March 4, 1951 in Weslaco, Texas to Fred and Marguerite John Mattar. He graduated from high school in 1969 and moved to Austin, Texas to attend The University of Texas where he graduated in 1973 from the UT School of Business with a degree in Marketing. While there, he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi (Beta Omicron) Fraternity.



Mike took the word entrepreneur to another level as he took his innovative ideas and work ethic to develop and create several businesses during his lifetime. He loved people and never knew a stranger. He was always there with a helping hand and was not shy about giving you his opinion on any and all subjects.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marguerite Mattar, his in-laws James and Virginia Eubanks, and several aunts and uncles, including his beloved Uncle Willie John.



He is survived by his wife Elayne, his children Michelle Mattar, Misty Milam Scott, Matthew Milam, his daughter-in-law Kari Milam, his dearest friend Stephanie Adame, his grandchildren Kobe, Elijah and Grayson Milam, Madison Scott, his sister Cecelia (CeCe) Mattar, his nieces Stefani Case and Tracy Pickleman, his nephews Davis and Colin Eubanks, as well as, his Mattar and John Family.



Mike loved his family, friends, golf and fishing, cooking especially for others, the Longhorns and most of all His Lord and Savior who welcomed him into His loving arms on Monday morning, July 8, 2019.



A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1417 E. Austin, Harlingen, Texas. Rev. Scott Brown will be officiating with a reception following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to:



- St. Alban's Church



- Loaves and Fishes at 514 South E. Street Harlingen, TX 78550.



Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.