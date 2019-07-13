Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
1417 E. Austin
Harlingen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mattar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Fred "Mike" Mattar


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Fred "Mike" Mattar Obituary
Harlingen, Texas Fred Michael "Mike" Mattar On Monday morning, July 8, 2019, Michael Fred Mattar left his temporary earthly home in Harlingen, Texas and moved to his long awaited Heavenly home to be with Jesus Christ- his brother, best friend and Savior.

Mike was born March 4, 1951 in Weslaco, Texas to Fred and Marguerite John Mattar. He graduated from high school in 1969 and moved to Austin, Texas to attend The University of Texas where he graduated in 1973 from the UT School of Business with a degree in Marketing. While there, he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi (Beta Omicron) Fraternity.

Mike took the word entrepreneur to another level as he took his innovative ideas and work ethic to develop and create several businesses during his lifetime. He loved people and never knew a stranger. He was always there with a helping hand and was not shy about giving you his opinion on any and all subjects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marguerite Mattar, his in-laws James and Virginia Eubanks, and several aunts and uncles, including his beloved Uncle Willie John.

He is survived by his wife Elayne, his children Michelle Mattar, Misty Milam Scott, Matthew Milam, his daughter-in-law Kari Milam, his dearest friend Stephanie Adame, his grandchildren Kobe, Elijah and Grayson Milam, Madison Scott, his sister Cecelia (CeCe) Mattar, his nieces Stefani Case and Tracy Pickleman, his nephews Davis and Colin Eubanks, as well as, his Mattar and John Family.

Mike loved his family, friends, golf and fishing, cooking especially for others, the Longhorns and most of all His Lord and Savior who welcomed him into His loving arms on Monday morning, July 8, 2019.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1417 E. Austin, Harlingen, Texas. Rev. Scott Brown will be officiating with a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to:

- St. Alban's Church

- Loaves and Fishes at 514 South E. Street Harlingen, TX 78550.

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now