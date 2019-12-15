Home

Michael L. Cateora


1955 - 2019
Michael L. Cateora Obituary
Port Isabel, Texas- L. Michael Cateora 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his granddaughters, Ana Marcela and Ana Maiela; and his parents, Earnest Walter and Myrtle Evans Cateora.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Coty Melguizo Cateora of Port Isabel; his children, Coty Monica (Nuno) Galvan, Anna Lauren (Frank) Chapple, and Michael Christopher (Kristina) Cateora; ten grandchildren, Paulina, Daniela, David, Avery, Pablo, Carl, Christopher, Aiden, Chloe, and Olivia; and one brother, Rex Cateora.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria Street, Port Isabel, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Michael L. Cateora to the Port Isabel Historical Museum, 317 E. Railroad Ave., Port Isabel, TX 78578.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to family of Michael L. Cateora at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
