Miguel Rincon "Mike" Trevino
1957 - 2020
* Miguel Mike Rincon Trevino 62, born October 12, 1957 in Brownsville, Texas. Passed away June 11, 2020 in comfort of his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Miguel is survived by his wife Julia Trevino, four children: Miguel Trevino, George (Erika) Trevino, Joann (Michael) Colorado, Carlos (Ana) Trevino, 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, four brothers and sisters. Manuela Longoria, Roberto Trevino, Eliseo Saldana, Rachel Saldana, and Jose Solis. He is preceded by his daughter baby Julia and Federico Regalado. His parents Juan De Dios Trevino and Lucia Rincon Trevino. Brothers and sisters: Juan De Dios Trevino, Jose Angel Trevino, Bertha Trevino, Arcelia Trevino, Jose Saldana, Gilberto Saldana, Mago Saldana, Janie Saldana, and Mary Sanchez.

"Mike" was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved to go fishing and loved to travel, "he was a hard worker". He loved to play around and he was always helping others. He will forever be missed. "Gone fishing to better waters".

Visitation will be held Sunday June 14, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be Monday June 15, 2020 at 9:00 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
12:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
JUN
14
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
JUN
15
Service
09:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
JUN
15
Burial
Buena Vista Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
