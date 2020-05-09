San Benito Minerva Minnie Salazar 69, Minerva "Minnie" Salazar, 69, passed peacefully from this life at Comfort House in McAllen, TX. She was born in Brownsville, TX on November 5, 1950 to Ruben P. and Irene Garza Morales.
Minnie was a proud graduate of Brownsville High School. Before her retirement, she was employed at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Minnie was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and loved watching her boys play football.
Her parents and a grandson, Alfredo Arizmendi, III preceded Minnie in death.
Left to treasure Minnie's memory is her loving husband, Johnny Salazar; sons, Alfredo (Teresa) Arizmendi, III, Hector Arizmendi, Robert Arizmendi; grandchildren, Hector Arizmendi, Jr., Isabel Arizmendi, Alejandro Arizmendi, Antonio Arizmendi, Leanna Arizmendi, Jesse Arizmendi; great-grandchildren, Adeleine Rose Arizmendi, Sophia Marie Arizmendi; brothers, Ruben Morales, Mike Morales, Mario Morales, Carlos Morales; sister, Maricela Morales.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Comfort House for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. In accordance with Minnie's wishes, cremation will follow.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Minnie's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 9, 2020.