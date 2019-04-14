Home

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Moises Barrera
* Moises R. Barrera Sr. 81, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Perfecto and Eugenia Barrera, daughter Lourdes Garza, brothers: Tomas Barrera and Nehemias Barrera. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Carmen Barrera, children: Moises (Alma) Barrera, Jr., Leaneth (Johnathan) Freeman, 5 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Joshua (Sarah), Aaron (Maria Alicia), Kyler, Alessandra, 2 great-grandchildren: Andre and Nathalie, siblings: Maria, Marina, Humberto, Carmen, and Elizabeth.

Visitation will begin Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Monday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a interment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
