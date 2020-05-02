* Moises Rincon 81, entered into eternal rest on Thursday April 30, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.



Moises is preceded in death by his father Francisco Rincon and mother Angelina Rincon.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Guadalupe de Rincon, son Moises Rincon, daughter Maria del Carmen Salazar, son Miguel Angel Rincon, grandchildren: Cindy, Alejandro, Emily, Miguel Antonio, Destiney, Mitika, and Mitali.



Visitation will be held Saturday May 02, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel service will be Sunday May 03, 2020 at 11:00 am at Funeraria Del AngelBuena Vista followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas, 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



