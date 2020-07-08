1/1
Naomi Mary Calapa
2000 - 2020
* Mary Naomi Calapa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She died on June 28, 2020, in Brownsville, Texas, where she resided her entire life.

Naomi was the youngest daughter of Jesus and Margarita Cazares Gonzales. She attended Cummings Junior High School and Brownsville High School, where she played the clarinet and was a baton twirler in the band. After high school, she attended Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas.

In 1962 she married the love of her life, Joseph E. Calapa. Together, they owned and operated J&O Menswear, a retail clothing store in Brownsville. Naomi was also a homemaker, realtor, licensed pilot, as well as an accomplished artist. She painted on both canvas and fine china for many years. She loved cooking Italian recipes handed down to her from her mother in law, Angela Calapa, especially her Eggplant Parmesan. Active in the community, Naomi was a girl scout leader and volunteered with many civic organizations including the American Cancer Society. She was a long-time member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church and enjoyed attending mass every week.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Joseph E. Calapa, and her parents Jesus E. and Margarita C. Gonzales.

She is survived by her son, Paul J. Calapa (Maria Elena), her daughters, Cynthia Riezenman (Irwin), Camille Calapa (Claudio Ferri), and Gina Calapa. She is also survived by her sister, Luci Petrie, her brother, Alfred Gonzales (Ann), and grandchildren, Angela Calapa, PJ Calapa (Archana), Daniela Levin (Saul), Ana Calapa, Jose Calapa, Shelby Mena, Taylor Mena, Dante Calapa Ferri, and four great grandchildren and many lifelong friends.

Naomi will be laid to rest beside her husband in Brownsville. At the request of the family, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Naomi's memory be made to Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Temple Beth El, or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
