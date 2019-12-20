Home

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Nelda Rivera


1969 - 2019
Nelda Rivera Obituary
* Nelda Rivera entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 18, 2019 in Brownsville Texas. Mrs. Rivera was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Nelda will be dearly missed by all her loved ones. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Javier Rivera, and children Michelle (Saul) Resendiz, Javier (Ashly) Rivera Jr, Michael Z Rivera, and Four grandchildren. The Pallbearers will be Javier Rivera, Javier Rivera Jr., Michael Z Rivera, Agustin Rivera, Nino Rivera and Saul Resendiz.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 10 P.M. with a rosary at 7 P.M. at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Mass will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. Followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
