|
|
BROWNSVILLE- C. Ninfa Moreno entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, the 19th of February 2020 at the age of eighty-six.
Ninfa was a lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas. She was a devout woman of faith and a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was devoted to her family and dedicated her time to caring for her son, Adalberto, Jr. She also helped raise all of her grandchildren and instilled in them the love of learning. She enjoyed spending time in her yard, tending to her plants and flowers. On Friday nights, she would attend high school football games, watched college football on Saturday nights, and on Sunday nights, would cheer on her Dallas Cowboys. Ninfa will always be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who cared and worried about everybody. She will greatly be missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
Her husband, Adalberto Moreno; parents, Enrique and Maria M. Cisneros; siblings Ofelia Garcia (Robert, Sr. +), Alicia Lopez (Primitivo +), and Ernesto Cisneros (Ascencion); and nephew, Javier Cisneros, preceded her in death.
Left behind to treasure her memory are her children Ida Garcia (Jose), Diana Silva (David), Roxanna Moreno, Laura M. Smith (Jamie), and Adalberto Moreno, Jr.; grandchildren Jennifer Tolentino, Andrea Hyde, Brittany Davila, Bryan Davila, Katherine Garcia, Julia Garcia, and Daniel Silva; and great-grandchildren, Atticus and Archer Tolentino.
Visiting hours will be held today, Friday, the 21st of February 2020 between the hours of twelve o'clock noon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock this evening within the West Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at one o'clock in the afternoon tomorrow, Saturday, the 22nd of February 2020 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Memories of Ninfa may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 21, 2020