|
|
BROWNSVILLE Ninfa S. Nuñez entered into eternal rest on Friday, the 17th of January 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of ninety-five.
Ninfa, a lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas, was very active within her community. In the 1960s, she was prominently known for advancing and bettering the Southmost area of town by assisting countless individuals register to vote for their very first time, even participating in the March on Washington, D.C., partaking in peaceful demonstrations advocating for equal and fair economic and civil rights for all. She was a volunteer ESL instructor, teaching many the English language, and participated in various political functions. She was also a member of the Woman's Axillary Fire Department Local 970 Board. Over the years, she worked at W.T. Grant, C.R. Anthony Co., and Terry Farris Department Store in the downtown district before retiring to spend more time with her family. Ninfa was a devout woman of her Catholic faith and was an excellent example of what a Catholic should be, serving as a lay minister, Eucharistic minister, and CCD educator, and a St. Vincent de Paul volunteer. She was baptized, received her first communion, confirmation, and was married at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. She was later a member of Christ the King Catholic Church for numerous years before returning to Immaculate Conception Cathedral for the past eight years. Her home was always full of people attending social gatherings and was always welcoming to all. Ninfa will always be remembered as a kind, loving, and caring individual who was always one to help anybody in need.
She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Manuel Nuñez; and by her parents, Manuel Saldaña and Marina Reynaud.
Ninfa is survived by her children Mary Alvarez (Pete), Manuel Nuñez, Jr. (Mary Helen), Eduardo Nuñez (Teresa), Benito Nuñez (Gloria), Joe Nuñez (Maria), and Norma Nuñez. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and by extended family members and a host of many friends.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Sunday, the 19th of January 2020 between the hours of twelve o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Sunday evening within the West Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning Monday, the 20th of January 2020 at the historic Immaculate Conception Cathedral at 1218 E. Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526.
Memories of Ninfa may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 18, 2020