SELMA, Texas - Noe Norberto Zárate , 58, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend entered into the glory of his eternal life on Sunday, the 16th of February 2020 in Live Oak, Texas with his loving family by his side.
Noe was born in Brownsville on June 29, 1961, to Norberto A. and Sulema R. Zarate. He was a resident of San Antonio, Texas for over twenty years, where he successfully owned and operated his landscaping business before retiring. His pride and joy in life were his canine companions: Max, Buddy, Bella II, and Coco. He was the green thumb of the family and enjoyed spending his spare time gardening. He accomplished all he set his mind to while never losing his faith. Noe had vision, determination and pressed forward through all obstacles in his path. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all those fortunate to have known him and will always be remembered for his loving personality and huge heart.
Noe has now joined his parents, Norberto A. and Sulema R. Zarate; brother-in-law, Gilbert G. Salazar; and canine and feline companions, Bella and Dexter, who preceded him in death.
Left behind to eternally treasure his memory are his four loving siblings Diana Z. De La Garza, Oscar O. (Lupita) Zarate, Norma Z. (Gilbert +) Salazar, and Patricia Z. Rodriguez; nieces and nephews Patricia (J.D.) Valles, Brianna N. Zarate, Samantha M., Gilbert Jr., Juan Pablo Salazar, and Sabrina S. (Jesse) Ramos; Victor H. Cortez Jr., Alexandra R., and Andrea R. Rodriguez; and devoted canine companions Max, Buddy, Bella II, and Coco.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Thursday, the 20th of February 2020 between the hours of three o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock Thursday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 21st of February 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church at 2800 Rockwell Drive, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Committal services will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526.
Oscar Zarate, J. D. Valles, Gilbert Salazar, Jr., Juan Pablo Salazar, Victor H. Cortez, Jr., Danny Farias, and Mike Hauff are honored to be serving as Noe's pallbearers.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020