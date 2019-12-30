|
Brownsville, Noelia De Leon 66, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest December 27, 2019, at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mexico on March 8, 1953.
She is preceded in death by her parents Fulgencio De Leon and Agapita De Leon; her son Oscar Elizondo; and her siblings Belia Uribe De Leon, Fulgencio De Leon, Regino De Leon, Arnulfo De Leon, and Humberto De Leon.
Her memory is cherished by her children Noelia Lopez, Omar Elizondo, Oneida De Leon; her sons-in-law Ruben Lopez, and Leopoldo Solis; her siblings Agapita Camacho De Leon, Abel De Leon, and Hilario De Leon; as well as her grandchildren Oscar Eduardo Lopez, Nathalia Astrid Lopez, Hector Ruben Lopez, Maria Noelia Lopez, Alicia Giomar Elizondo, Jorge Alberto Solis, Alondra Vianey Solis, and Ana Laura Solis.
Visitations will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral with a burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop 657 Springmart Blvd. (956)350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 30, 2019