* Benjamin Nolan Aycock 64, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away on June 16th at Baylor Scott White Heart Hospital in Plano, Texas. Nolan was born in Brownsville, Texas to Nolan Benjamin and Kathryn Alleyn Aycock on December 28, 1954. Nolan is survived by his wife, Pam; sons Nolan III (Patty) and Ryan (Katie); grandsons Christopher and Benjamin; stepson Jason and step-grand-daughters Alexandra and Samantha; sisters Jeanne Pike (John) and Nora Hernandez (Carlos); many nieces and nephews. Nolan owned and operated a landscaping business in the Brownsville area, subsequently moving the business to Houston, Texas. Upon retirement, Pam and Nolan moved to Carrollton, Texas. A prayer service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 602 Elizabeth St., Brownsville at 10:00 on Monday, July 15th, with gravesite service at Buena Vista Cemetery where his ashes will be placed with his mother and father. At dusk, on South Padre Island, a small bonfire will be lit in his memory. No one loved the beach as much as Nolan. We will miss you.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 14, 2019