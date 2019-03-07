



Nora de Leon Ramirez, 78, of Brownsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Solara Hospital in Brownsville, TX.



Nora de Leon Ramirez was born Brownsville, TX to Amelia Vera and Ramon De Leon on August 6, 1940. She was a descendant of Brownsville's Pioneer Family. Her roots trace back to Salvador de la Garza who settled the Spanish Land Grants in Northern Mexico and what is now South Texas in 1781.



She graduated from Villa Maria (Class of 1958) and Texas Women's University in 1961. She married Rolando Ramirez on June 9, 1963, in Brownsville, TX. Mrs. Ramirez worked as a Spanish teacher at Stell Middle School, Brownsville High School, Hanna High School, and later at Pace High School before retiring from BISD after 32 years of teaching.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Amelia de Leon and a brother, Ramon de Leon.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rolando Ramirez; a son, Rolando Xavier (Sandy) Ramirez, and two daughters Melba Linda (Carlos IV) Longoria and COL Nora Edna Ramirez (Elmer) Marcos; a brother, Ernesto (Sylvia) de Leon and 7 grandchildren, Anthony Xavier, Hannah Noelle, Carlos Vicente V, Angelica Celeste, Roman Gabriel, Adrian D., and Rolando Edward.



Special thanks to Dr. Ahmad Karkoutly for his years of dedicated care as well as Valley Regional Hospital, Valley Baptist Hospital and especially the Solara ICU staff.



The Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament (www.iwbscc.org/giving)



You may send your condolences and /or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com



Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511. Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary