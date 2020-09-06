Brownsville - Norma Alvear 63, of Olmito, Texas. Entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Brownsville, TX on September 10, 1956. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Norma was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends. To those who knew her well, Norma was best known for her love of cooking all the different meals which her granddaughters enjoyed. Her pictures on Facebook told the story. Norma is preceded in death by her father Raymundo Cruz, Stepfather Enrique Xochicale and sister Sonia Rodriguez. Norma is survived by her mother Ludivina Xochicale, husband Jorge Luis Alvear Sr., 2 sons: Jorge Luis Jr. and Julian Lucas. 7 grandchildren; Jada English, Jorge Luis III, Brianna Lee, Julianna Aileen, Chloe Joe, Bianca Leann, and Mireya Miracle. 3 brothers, Rene Cruz, Raymundo Cruz Jr. and Cristo Cruz, 7 sisters Gracie Espinoza, Elizabeth Martinez, Ludivina Xochicale, Yvonne Xochicale, Sylvia Resendez, Blanca Martinez, and Mary Cruz. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends who will continue to treasure her memory. Visitations are as follows: Monday, September 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Talk scheduled at 6:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. On Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. we will proceed to Buena Vista Burial Park from Sunset Funeral Home Parking Lot for her final resting place. Visitation is limited. Serving as Pallbearers: Rene Cruz, Joshua Vasquez, Adan Mendez, Conrad Espinoza, David Rodriguez, Jesus Martinez, Ismael Valdez and Daniel Fellman. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX. (956) 350-8485



