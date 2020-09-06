1/1
Norma Alvear
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville - Norma Alvear 63, of Olmito, Texas. Entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Brownsville, TX on September 10, 1956. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Norma was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends. To those who knew her well, Norma was best known for her love of cooking all the different meals which her granddaughters enjoyed. Her pictures on Facebook told the story. Norma is preceded in death by her father Raymundo Cruz, Stepfather Enrique Xochicale and sister Sonia Rodriguez. Norma is survived by her mother Ludivina Xochicale, husband Jorge Luis Alvear Sr., 2 sons: Jorge Luis Jr. and Julian Lucas. 7 grandchildren; Jada English, Jorge Luis III, Brianna Lee, Julianna Aileen, Chloe Joe, Bianca Leann, and Mireya Miracle. 3 brothers, Rene Cruz, Raymundo Cruz Jr. and Cristo Cruz, 7 sisters Gracie Espinoza, Elizabeth Martinez, Ludivina Xochicale, Yvonne Xochicale, Sylvia Resendez, Blanca Martinez, and Mary Cruz. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends who will continue to treasure her memory. Visitations are as follows: Monday, September 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Talk scheduled at 6:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. On Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. we will proceed to Buena Vista Burial Park from Sunset Funeral Home Parking Lot for her final resting place. Visitation is limited. Serving as Pallbearers: Rene Cruz, Joshua Vasquez, Adan Mendez, Conrad Espinoza, David Rodriguez, Jesus Martinez, Ismael Valdez and Daniel Fellman. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX. (956) 350-8485

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 4, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15

September 2, 2020
My mother was a wonderful woman always full of life. She always put everyone before her. I will dearly miss her and her grandchildren will miss her. But mom you got to see your only grandson graduate you saw 2 of your 5 grand daughters graduate. You never got to see any great grandchildren I know that would have been a dream come true for you. But I know you're no longer in pain and that is enough for me to smile and feel good and not so sad. I love you mom. Until we meet again.
Jorge Alvear Jr
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved