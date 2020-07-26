1/1
Norma Fantauzzi Giannangeli Johnson
1933 - 2020
Rancho Viejo, Tx.- Fantauzzi Giannangeli Norma Johnson , age 87, was born on July 6, 1933 to Vienna Volpe Fantauzzi and Sabatino Fantauzzi in Benwood, West Virginia. She died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

Donald Giannangeli Johnson, her husband of sixty-seven years, survives Norma. Also surviving are her son, Donald Johnson Jr. (Madeleine); grandson, Donald Giannangeli Johnson III (Samantha), granddaughter Kristen Johnson, granddaughter Nicole Paynes (Anthony), grandson James Stone (Danielle), and great-granddaughter, Isabella.

Norma met and married the love of her life in 1953 and soon they moved to San Antonio, Texas, where Norma worked for AT&T until her son was born. Don transferred to Santa Fe, New Mexico where Norma worked for Kaune Elementary School where her son attended. After eight years, Don took a job in Colorado Springs as General Manager of Money Oldsmobile Inc. Norma worked at School District II as the secretary for the Director of Transportation. In 1974 they bought the Volkswagen Dealership in Brownsville where they have resided for the past forty-six years.

Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Monday, the 27th of July 2020 between the hours of two o'clock in the afternoon and seven o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at five o'clock Monday afternoon within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.

Friends are respectfully asked to meet directly at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520 for the Funeral Mass that will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 28th of July 2020. The immediate family will gather for a private entombment at Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville where Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest.

Kindly note, due to COVID social distancing protocols currently in place, seating is limited within the funeral home and within the church. Current guidelines and regulations will be adhered to and strictly mandated in addition to the requirement of a face mask that must be worn at all times within the funeral home.

Memories of Mrs. Norma L. Johnson may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
