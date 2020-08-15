1/1
Norma Rabinovich
1937 - 2020
McAllen Norma Rabinovich Norma Rabinovich, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 11th in McAllen, Texas. Norma was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico and came to the United States with her late husband of 56 years, Isaac, in 1962, where they spent most of their lives in the Rio Grande Valley.

Norma created a home filled with love and warmth and genuinely cared for everyone she met no matter who they were. Norma had a generous heart, loving soul, smile that was contagious and an iconic sense of style and poise. She spent years traveling with friends and family and enjoying life with her devoted husband, children and grandchildren as nothing was more important to her than her family. Norma was an accomplished business owner, running Carousel Gift Shop in downtown Brownsville and McAllen for over 20 years and actively participated in various organizations within her Jewish community at both Temple Beth-El in Brownsville and Temple Emanuel in McAllen.

Norma is survived by her children, Diana Berger, Michael (Mickie) Rabinovich, Lisa (Jeff) Humphrey; her son-in-law Bob Berger; her dear sister-in-law Cecilia Shapiro; her grandchildren, Lauren and Julie Berger, Bari, Andrew, and Alex Rabinovich; and her nieces and nephews, Jack (Rose) Shapiro, George Shapiro, Yvy (Peter) Crampin, Wendy Schoemann, Andres (Libe) Marek, and Jorge (Jenny) Marek.

Norma will be greatly missed but her legacy will endure through those whose lives she touched.

The family will hold a private graveside funeral due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Emanuel, 4300 N Chai ("C") St., McAllen, TX 78504.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
