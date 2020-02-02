|
|
Brownsville D. Ofelia Cavazos, 90, of Brownsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.
Mrs. Cavazos was a member of Templo El Siloe Apostolic Assembly Church for 57 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose E. Cavazos.
Mrs. Cavazos is survived by her daughter, Lilia Ruth (J. Ramirez) Cavazos; grandchildren, Jeanette, Joe L. (Angela Cortez), Andrew, and James De Los Reyes; 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 10:00 am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Templo El Siloe Apostolic Assembly Church. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 2, 2020