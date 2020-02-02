Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Ofelia Cavazos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ofelia D. Cavazos


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ofelia D. Cavazos Obituary
Brownsville D. Ofelia Cavazos, 90, of Brownsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

Mrs. Cavazos was a member of Templo El Siloe Apostolic Assembly Church for 57 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose E. Cavazos.

Mrs. Cavazos is survived by her daughter, Lilia Ruth (J. Ramirez) Cavazos; grandchildren, Jeanette, Joe L. (Angela Cortez), Andrew, and James De Los Reyes; 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 10:00 am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Templo El Siloe Apostolic Assembly Church. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ofelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -