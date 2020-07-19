1/1
Ofelia G. Deanda
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ofelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville, Tx.- G. Ofelia Deanda , 86, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence.

Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents, Genoveva O. Gracia and Joaquin Gracia; her husband, Eleno Deanda, Jr.; and by her son, Javier Deanda. She is survived by her only loving daughter, Sylvia D. (Manuel) Lopez; her granddaughter, Roxann (Esteban) Lopez; and by one son, Eleno (Edna +) Deanda III; one brother, Guadalupe Gracia; two sisters, Ninfa and Genoveva Gracia; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin tomorrow, Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 p.m., and continue until 7 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to be held at 6 p.m., in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

You may sign the guestbook and send your condolences to the Deanda family online at www.darlingmouser.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darling-Mouser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved