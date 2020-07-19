Brownsville, Tx.- G. Ofelia Deanda , 86, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence.
Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents, Genoveva O. Gracia and Joaquin Gracia; her husband, Eleno Deanda, Jr.; and by her son, Javier Deanda. She is survived by her only loving daughter, Sylvia D. (Manuel) Lopez; her granddaughter, Roxann (Esteban) Lopez; and by one son, Eleno (Edna +) Deanda III; one brother, Guadalupe Gracia; two sisters, Ninfa and Genoveva Gracia; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin tomorrow, Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 p.m., and continue until 7 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to be held at 6 p.m., in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
