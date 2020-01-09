|
|
SAN ANTONIO Ofelia Perez Salinas passed away on Tuesday, the 7th of January 2020 at her daughter's residence in San Antonio, Texas. Our Mother is now with the Love of her life, Our Father. She was eighty-nine years of age.
Ofelia was born on April 12, 1930 in San Benito, Texas to Roberto and Josefina Perez and was raised in Brownsville, Texas. She worked for JCPenney for over twenty-five years, later working within the food nutrition department of the Brownsville Independent School District for over fifteen years until her retirement. Ofelia was the matriarch of her family, the eldest of her siblings, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was always known for her thoughtful advice and direction, and will always be remembered for her strong but loving personality.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fulgencio D. Salinas, Sr.; her parents, Roberto and Josefina Perez; her siblings Israel Perez, Aurora Lopez, Oralia Cortez, Roberto Perez, Jr., and Ramiro Perez; and by her nephews Ignacio Cortez, Jr., Daniel Cortez, and Carlos M. Lopez.
Ofelia is survived by her children Dr. Fulgencio P. Salinas, Jr. (Ruth), Oscar P. Salinas (Leticia), David Salinas (Lori), Ricardo Salinas (Matilde), and Lucinda S. Cardenas; and by her siblings Maria Elena Cano, Beatrice Urbano, Juan R. Perez (Alma), Sylvia Zamora (Reynaldo), and Jimmy Perez (Janie). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Friday, the 10th of January 2020 between the hours of one o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock tomorrow evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning Saturday, the 11th of January 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church at 2800 Rockwell Drive, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Committal services will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Memories of Ofelia may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 9, 2020