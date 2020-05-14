Oscar G. Garza
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sugar Land G. Oscar Garza, Jr. 58, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 9, 2020, after a two year battle with liver cancer.

He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1984, and lived in Pflugerville, where he worked at Harte Hanks as a Database Administrator. While he hated the Austin traffic, he loved the city of the Texas Longhorns. He was an avid sports lover, and a diehard Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and Longhorns fan. He was the most ethical, right fighter ever known by those who knew him. Gone too soon, he has left an amazing legacy- a great brother, amazing uncle, and a loyal friend to so many. No matter how old he got, he would greet those close to him not by name, but with "fart knocker" and other silly names that he

He would make up on the spot. He was a big kid, and oh so smart!

Oscar is survived by his mother, Elia Garza and his siblings, Pearl (Adolfo) Beltran, David (Glenda) Garza, Bea Garza, Jaime (Elvia) Garza, Patricia (Chris) Armitage, and Jessica (David) Garza. Oscar was a loving uncle to Angela Beltran, Jennifer Beltran, Vanessa Beltran, Stephanie Norris, Jaime Garza Jr., Natalie Garza, Valerie Garza, Andie Armitage and Cole Armitage. He will be dearly missed.

The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown with funeral services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Social distancing procedures will be in place for the visitation and funeral service.

Oscar's last wishes were to donate to St. Jude and to The V Foundation in order to continue the fight against Cancer.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628 (512)863-2564.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
5128632564
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved