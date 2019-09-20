Home

Hernandez, Lopez & Sons Funeral Chapels - Laredo
800 Boston St
Laredo, TX 78041
(956) 723-2978
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hernandez, Lopez & Sons Funeral Chapels - Laredo
800 Boston St
Laredo, TX 78041
Vigil
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hernandez, Lopez & Sons Funeral Chapels - Laredo
800 Boston St
Laredo, TX 78041
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Hernandez, Lopez & Sons Funeral Chapels - Laredo
800 Boston St
Laredo, TX 78041
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
San Francisco Javier Catholic Church
OSCAR MARTINEZ Obituary
Mr. Oscar Martinez, 65, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. His wife, children, siblings, and other beloved family and friends were with him in his final moments as he awaited his entrance into the Kingdom of God.

After graduating from Martin High School in 1972, Oscar served 3 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before being honorably discharged. He became a firefighter for the City of Laredo Fire Dept. from 1978-1984. Oscar's affinity for mathematics and history led him to become a teacher at Laredo's United High School in 1984. He also worked as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent stationed in Imperial Beach, California from 1985 to 1987.

Oscar retired after 32 years of hard work and dedication from the U.S. Customs Border Protection, ranked as a Chief. Prior to his retirement he did a 2-year tour to Nassau, Bahamas preclearance. He will be greatly missed and his influence will live on in those he mentored and worked alongside.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Elizondo.

Surviving him is his loving wife, of 37 years of marriage, Brenda Martinez, daughter Jennifer (Gerardo) López, son Oscar Martinez Jr., his mother Leonor Elizondo Martinez, sister Yolanda Martinez and brother Enrique (Blanca) Martinez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives & friends.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 PM until 9 PM and a Vigil of the Deceased will be held at 7 PM at the Hernandez, Lopez & Sons Northside Chapels on 800 Boston St. Funeral services will begin departing the funeral home chapel at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church. Committal services and burial, with full military honors, will follow at the Laredo City Cemetery.

You may extend your condolences to the family online at: https://www.hernandezlopezfh.com
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
